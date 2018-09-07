LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a husband and wife killed in a DUI crash in the south Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
Linda Cangro, 67, and George Arthur Cangro, 68, of Meridian Idaho died from blunt force injuries in the accident, the coroner said.
Metro police said officers were investigating the fatal crash at 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of the South Point Hotel Casino. It was reported at 6:21 p.m.
George Cangro was pronounced dead at the scene, and Linda Cangro, his wife, was transported to University Medical Center where she later died.
Police said the couple was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard on their way to Denny's Restaurant. They were hit while walking outside of marked crosswalks by a Ford Crown Victoria when its driver, 26-year-old Davon D. Smith, did not see them.
Smith was arrested after showing signs of impairment, police said.
"It's not worth it to get behind the wheel when you're not in the right state of mind to operate that vehicle," Metro Police Traffic Bureau Captain Nick Farese said.
"For our community, I don’t know what else I can say, to get their attention. Please don’t drink and drive, please don’t jaywalk, please use crosswalks, please look both ways. It’s falling on deaf ears," Farese said.
Roads were closed as officers investigated.
VIDEO: Police give latest details on crash that killed two near South Point
