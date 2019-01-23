LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal crash in the northeast valley on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near Stevens Street and Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said the crash involved a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle, where the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and the white SUV turned left in front of the rider.
The SUV tried to "beat" the motorcyclist by turning into the residential Stevens Street, but hit the motorcyclist instead.
A passenger, 60-year-old Marcia Rongey and the operator of the motorcycle, both from Youngstown, Florida, were taken to University Medical Center, police said.
The operator, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 58-year-old Christopher Rongey, died at the hospital.
Marcia Rongey was last reported in serious condition.
The 23-year-old driver of the SUV, Sergio Lopez-Torres, stayed on scene.
Police said impairment was not a factor.
Roads in the area were shut down while police investigated.
This was Metro's second fatality of a motorcyclist, and the ninth fatality overall for 2019.
