LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man is dead after being shot by his adult son after a reported domestic violence incident earlier Tuesday evening.
Police said they were trying to determine circumstances of the incident but that the father reportedly attacked his son at a home early in the evening of Dec. 29, 2020.
According to police, the older man had left the house by the the time police arrived in response to a 9-1-1 call and that the shooting occurred after the father returned later.
The Clark County Coroner has identified the father as Wilson Vazquez, 46, from Las Vegas. He was pronounced dead on Dec. 30 at 3:15 a.m. from gunshot wounds. His manner of death has been categorized a homicide
Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the son surrendered to police and that police were interviewing him and the wives of the two men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.