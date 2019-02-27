LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly woman died at a hospital after a two-car crash in the east valley on Tuesday night, police said.
About 4:43 p.m., a man and a woman in a 2014 Chrysler 200 made a turn in front of an SUV traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road.
Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau said the sedan misjudged the speed of the 2009 Ford Escape, and the SUV struck the passenger side of the sedan.
A 72-year-old woman in the passenger seat was severely injured by the crash. She was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she died, Lt. Ficklin said.
The woman was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office on Wednesday as Charlene Kay Carducci, from Las Vegas. She died as a result of the crash, they said.
Police were still investigating about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, but said they do not believe the woman killed was wearing a seat belt.
The driver had minor injuries and did not exhibit signs of impairment while at the hospital. The Ford's driver and passenger remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
(1) comment
Stupidity not wearing a seatbelt in this drunk city or comes from the country below us that has no clue about laws
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.