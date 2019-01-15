LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the third fatal crash in less than 24 hours on Sunday night.
The crash was the fifth involving a fatality since Saturday morning.
At 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, police responded to a crash at Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street between a vehicle and a bicycle.
According to Lt. Bret Ficklin with Metro's traffic section, a large commercial dumpster truck and the bicyclist were traveling southbound on Joe W. Brown before Desert Inn in the right lane.
The Clark County Coroner identified the bicyclist as a 48-year-old Stephanie Sierad from Las Vegas.
The dump truck turned right to go westbound on Desert Inn and the bike may have tried to pass. Metro Police said the bicyclist struck the right front tire of the truck before it overturned. The truck continued turning and rolled over the bicycle and the woman.
The truck driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Michael Valesquez, brought the truck to a stop and remained at the scene, Metro Police said.
Medical personnel transported the woman to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The intersection was expected to be closed for hours while authorities investigated.
This was Metro's fourth fatality of the weekend and the eighth fatal crash of the year.
Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating another fatal crash that happened overnight Saturday.
Lt. Ficklin said on this day in 2018, Metro had zero fatalities.
"This has been a deadly year so far and we don't want to continue this trend," Lt. Ficklin said.
