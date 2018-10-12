LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a 1-year-old baby who was found unresponsive in east Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The infant was identified as Jaiden Stewart, according to the coroner. Stewart was found unresponsive inside a home on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the residence at around 9 a.m. Stewart was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
As of Friday morning, it was unknown if anyone was arrested in connection to this incident.
The investigation is still on-going.
