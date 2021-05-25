LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a crash that left a child dead Friday evening.
According to police, officer responded to a crash around 6:40 p.m. on May 21 at an apartment complex at 4375 Boulder Highway near Twain Avenue that involved a truck and child riding a bicycle.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by a 26-year-old Las Vegas man was making a left turn into the apartment complex when he hit the child's bike, throwing the child to the ground, police said. Police said the driver felt his truck hit something and he got out. He rendered aid to the child until officials arrived.
The child was transported to Sunrise Hospital, but later died.
The driver of the truck remained on scene and impairment or speed don't appear to be factors.
The boy has been identified as Quintus Faison, 7, from Las Vegas. He died from blunt head injury in an accident, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
His death marks the 52nd traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD.
