LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is asking any witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning to come forward.
About 2 a.m. on June 5, NHP said a silver or gray older model sedan was driving southbound on U.S. 95 at the Boulder Highway off-ramp.
A man was crossing the ramp northbound in front of the sedan. Witnesses told authorities the vehicle ran the red light and hit the pedestrian who was in the marked crosswalk.
Video showed the car fleeing east on Lamb Boulevard from Boulder Highway with a broken right headlamp and front-end damage, NHP said.
The man who was hit was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. The Clark County Coroner's office has identified him as Edward John Garcia, 66. He died of blunt force injuries in an accident, according to the coroner.
Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle is asked to call NHP at (702) 486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.