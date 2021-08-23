LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man whose body was found inside his home during a welfare check.
About 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, authorities responded to a home in the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue near Robindale and Pecos Roads.
"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died of suspicious circumstances, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide," police said in a release.
A suspect has not yet been identified as of Tuesday morning. No additional details were immediately available.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Earl Garnet Shaw III from Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death still were pending as of Aug. 23.
This incident is being investigated as the 11th homicide in Henderson for 2021.
