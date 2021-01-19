LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the south valley Thursday night.
According to police, the crash happened near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane just before 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a gold 2000 Mercury Sable was traveling southbound on Eastern while a pedestrian was crossing outside a marked crosswalk.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian as Margaret Mary Marvin, 64, from Las Vegas. Her death was pronounced at 7:57 p.m. on the same day of the crash. The coroner has determined her cause of death as blunt trauma and manner of death has been categorized an accident.
The Sable hit the pedestrian, identified by police as a 64-year-old woman. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, according to LVMPD. The identity of the woman will be released once next of kin is notified.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Oliver Cairns, displayed signs of impairment, according to police. Cairns was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The crash marks LVMPD's sixth traffic-related fatality for 2021.
