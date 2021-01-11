LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a double homicide east of the Strip on Friday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a reported shooting at the Harbor Island Apartments located at 370 East Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second died at University Medical Center, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the identity, cause and manner of death of the victims: Sean McLemore, 32, died of gunshot wounds and Antwan Pope, 30 died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner categorized both deaths as homicides.
Police said the two victims were in a fight with an unidentified person. During the fight, that person pulled a gun and shot at the two men multiple times. The suspect then drove off in an unknown vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 6'4" tall, about 210 lbs. with long hair and was wearing a dark gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information was urged to call police.
