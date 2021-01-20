LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the northeast valley Monday night.
According to police, officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of east Charleston Boulevard for a reported shooting.
A group of juveniles were listening to music in a parked car at an apartment complex, police said. One of the juveniles had a gun and the gun fired striking a female passenger.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as Aiyana Danielle Wess, 18, from Las Vegas. Her death was caused by a gunshot wound of the torso and categorized a homicide.
Police are searching for three juveniles who left scene and interviewing several witnesses.
