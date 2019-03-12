LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a woman killed in a west valley stabbing Saturday.
Elenore Swenson, 77, was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. Saturday due to multiple injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Stephan Williams and charged him with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to a press release.
Police responded initially the 8600 block of Scholar Lane, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards in the west Las Vegas Valley.
About 3:25 p.m. on March 9, police were told a man broke into the second-floor apartment. Officers found a broken window and called for the suspect, Williams, to come out.
He complied and was taken into custody. Police then went into the apartment and found an injured women on the floor. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Officers went into the apartment Williams lived in, directly below, and found his roommate dead from apparent stab wounds.
Williams was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
