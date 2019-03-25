LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner identified a boy who died after police said he was hit by a car in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon.
The coroner said 12-year-old Jonathan Smith died after the crash. Police said another child was also hit by that car in the far southwest valley.
The crash happened near Fort Apache Road and Maule Avenue, near multiple schools. In a press release, police identified the victims as 12-year-old boys.
On scene, Capt. Nick Farese of Metro's traffic bureau said three juveniles were crossing the street from the park, outside of a crosswalk.
One of them stayed on the median while two others continued into the road. That's when they were hit, Farese said.
The two boys were hit at about 3:37 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Southern Hills Hospital in critical condition and died soon after.
The other juvenile suffered minor injuries to their leg and foot and they were being treated at University Medical Center.
The driver, a 22-year-old from North Las Vegas in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, stayed on scene and was not impaired, Farese said.
The driver had a minor injury, police said. It did not appear he was facing any charges in the crash as of Monday night.
Neighbors said they’ve been fighting for a crosswalk or lights for years.
There is a crosswalk north-south on Fort Apache Road, but there is no crosswalk east or west.
”I started just kind of guiding cars around the kid and another pedestrian came up, started offering CPR,” said Steve, a neighbor who was one of the first people on scene.
“I looked over the balcony and all I could see was the kid's legs,” he said.
Steve said he showed up at the crash moments after it happened.
"The driver was frantic when he got out of the vehicle. It was literally right when school got out. My concern is them, they all saw everything.”
”The people tend to pick up speed up to 55, 60 miles per hour coming down Fort Apache and they can’t stop and they can’t react. You need to get lights there immediately,” said John, who lives nearby. ”I’m saddened, very saddened."
Steve said he was going to hold his kids tighter this week.
“It is devastating. it’s sad, it really is. You see your kids at night you just give them a hug, tell them you love them and cross at the cross walk," he said.
An electronic notice to parents stated that the student who died attended Faiss Middle School.
"Members of the crisis response team will be on campus [Tuesday] to work with any students who witnessed the accident or need support," the notice said.
Trauma Intervention Program's crisis support team tweeted they were on scene and at the hospital to "provide emotional and practical support to those affected."
Farese urged pedestrians and driver to be more careful as the weather improves and more children are outside.
Police had closed Fort Apache Road in both directions at the intersection.
This was the 22nd traffic-related fatality for Metro in 2019.
