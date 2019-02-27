LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner identified a 2-year-old boy Wednesday, who police said was killed by his mother in the south valley.
Two-year-old Martin Moises Velazquez died Feb. 25 from multiple injuries, the coroner said. His manner of death is listed as a homicide.
Officers booked his mother in absentia for murder, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
At 7:53 a.m. Monday, a call came in from a cousin asking for a welfare check on 21-year-old Cristina Moya, who locked herself in a room with her 2-year-old son in the 8600 block of Manalang Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The cousin said Moya had not been out of the room on Monday, and hadn't come out the night before, Metro said.
Before police arrived, Metro said, the Velazquez's grandfather forced his way into the room and found that the boy had been stabbed to death.
Police said Moya had stab wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted, but she was alive. She was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Police said it appeared she cut the Velazquez's wrists, then cut herself several times with a knife in an apparent suicide attempt.
“It’s tragic,” neighbor Enne Bond said. “You can’t even wrap your head around the fact that [the boy] was stabbed and what kind of suffering and torture [he] went through.”
“Family members grew concerned and knocked on the door,” Lt. Ray Spencer said. “They hadn’t seen the baby nor had they seen the mother. They put in a call for service to police.”
“The father of the child doesn’t live here,” Spencer said. The mom lives here with her family. There were other family members in the house,” Spencer said.
“We’re still trying to interview family members. At this point no one told us that they heard anything,” he said. “They did tell us that the mother was depressed recently."
Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased, according to Metro.
Preliminary information showed the boy had been dead for a few hours by the time Metro arrived, police said.
Moya was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she was in serious condition, Metro said.
The woman's cousin, one of several family members who lived in the house, said the woman had been depressed since having the child, and her condition had appeared to worsen in the last couple of days, police said. Velazquez was her only child.
Metro said they are confident the Moya is the one who stabbed her son. Police had obtained a search warrant, and the investigation is ongoing.
