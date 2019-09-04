LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives took over a missing persons call on Tuesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley.
At a press briefing about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said dispatch got a missing persons report of a woman about 9 a.m.
According to a release from Metro, the missing woman had arranged a ride with a man, later identified as 38-year-old Chuck Chaiyakul, to meet with the 911 caller.
The caller told police that the missing woman called him to let him know she was en route to his residence, but he could hear arguing and a struggle. The person said the phone then disconnected and he hadn't heard from the woman since.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified her as 39-year-old Jennifer Ann Ratay. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and the coroner ruled her death as homicide.
Missing persons detectives responded and immediately began to investigate. They tracked Chaiyakul at a residence on the 6700 block of Garden Grove Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Chaiyakul was in court Wednesday afternoon.
LVMPD said through the investigation, detectives learned Ratay was killed inside the home and was still located at the residence.
The detectives then put a "freeze" on the home and a vehicle at the property, and requested search warrants.
Spencer said they believed Ratay was inside of a 55-gallon drum in the garage of the home.
#UPDATE Metro’s special truck with x-ray equipment has arrived on scene. We’re expecting an update from @LVMPD in a half hour to find out if there is a body inside the barrel. pic.twitter.com/4UE7hxtXbI— Cassie Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) September 4, 2019
A truck carrying Metro's X-ray equipment arrived about 8 p.m., and police confirmed Ratay's body was in the drum.
(1) comment
Whomever was familiar with this incident as of 3 days ago and left a drum-sized bucket in a Las Vegas park while some guy makes harassing comments about a woman stuffed inside a drum when you walk by it, you need to see a psychiatrist about your bizarre behavior and stop following crime blogs and police radio.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.