LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) -- Authorities have confirmed the identity of a girl whose body was pulled from the Colorado River in Laughlin.
The Mohave Valley Daily News of Bullhead City, Arizona, reports that the Clark County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the girl as 16-year-old Sharon Mako of Las Vegas.
An official autopsy is pending but it appears the teen drowned.
Mako was reported missing Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the river.
According to a GoFundMe page for Mako's family, she was traveling with a church youth group.
She had decided to swimming on the last day of their trip and drifted to a deeper side of the river.
The teen came to the U.S. in 2015 as a refugee from Namibia.
She was planning to attend college in the fall.
