LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner on Monday said the driver in a wrong-way crash on Dec. 3 had been under the influence of alcohol and tested positive for marijuana when he died.
According to Coroner John Fudenberg, 39-year-old Frank Magliarditi of Henderson had a blood alcohol level of 0.143% and was positive for the marijuana active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, at the time of his death.
The legal BAC limit in Nevada is 0.08%.
Magliarditi was driving a Jeep the wrong way on I-15 near Charleston at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 when he struck an Amazon trailer, Nevada Highway Patrol said.
A taxicab was also hit from debris but the driver was uninjured. The Amazon trailer then hit a UPS trailer. Magliarditi was the only fatality in the crash.
The scene of the crash was closed to traffic for 10 hours due to hazmat cleanup.
"It's not normal for someone to be out on the highway. We have a lot of wrong-way crashes here in Las Vegas," Trooper Travis Smaka said. "Especially in the overnight hours. One is too many."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.