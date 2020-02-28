LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The prom dress industry warns Americans that factory shutdowns in China are affecting supplies of formal dresses and create a scenario of shortages right in time for high school prom season.
Eighty percent of formal dresses come from China, according to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association.
"It's crazy to think about. I don't think that's ever been a worry of any high school senior," said Southeast Tech senior Kaia Roberson, who is shopping a month-and-a-half early with her mom.
"That makes me nervous. I'm glad we started now," mother Shauna Roberson said.
The Believe Boutique off of Eastern Avenue tells FOX5 they stocked up for prom season well before the coronavirus outbreak- but are already seeing plenty of shipping delays.
"We receive emails every day, telling about delays of some items," said owner Claudia Palacios. She said some orders are already expected to arrive after prom season.
"You want to be the first one to get your dress," she said. "You might find yourself in a situation you don't want to be: your dream dress might not be here -- or anywhere," Palacios said.
She suggested teens and their families buy dresses immediately.
Other formal-wear stores across the valley said there are also shipping delays with tuxedos. Stores advised men to shop and rent early.
