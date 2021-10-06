LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coppertone is recalling five of their sunscreens, according to a report by the FDA. The company said it would recall aerosol cans made between January and June of this year.
They are found to contain benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some batches.
Coppertone said they didn’t receive any reports or negative reactions but issued the recall out of abundance of caution.
Recalled Items:
- Pure & Simple SPF 50
- Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50
- Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50
- Sport Mineral SPF 50
- travel-size Coppertone and Sport Spray SPF 50
If you’ve purchased any of these products, you can request a refund here.
