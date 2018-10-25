LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A valley family said their son's killer has art for sale online depicting the crime.
On Nov. 3, 2008 Jonathan Lestelle was sitting on a couch with his girlfriend at the Villa Cordoba apartments when they heard the sound of a chainsaw. William Keck, who goes by Billy, used the chainsaw to cut down Lestelle's apartment door, then fired an AK-47 inside.
"Jonathan was my only son," Mark Lestelle said. "At his funeral, there were so many people and I just kept thinking how proud I was."
Jonathan was shot in the head with a bullet, and died. His girlfriend was also hit but survived. Jonathan's girlfriend was married to Keck, Jonathan was also married.
"When he died, we were angry," Christl Lestelle said. "When he passed, I wasn't nice to him and he wasn't nice to me. That's what makes this so hard to get over."
Keck was sentenced to death and has been serving his sentence out at Ely State Prison. As the 10-year anniversary of Jonathan's death approaches, his family said it's been hard.
"I feel like it was just yesterday I spoke to him," Mark Lestelle said.
Beyond the anniversary, something Jonathan's family just found out has been making it more difficult.
"Someone across the world is telling me what is happening in my backyard," Mark said.
Recently, a woman from Australia sent the Lestelles a link to artwork done by Keck. The Lestelles said it's of Jonathan. The painting shows a man with a bullet hole in the head right where Lestelle was shot, inside the bullet hole is a painting of Keck and his wife.
The Lestelles said it was just put up in time for the Nov. 3 anniversary. They said they've called the prison.
"Why is a criminal who is awaiting lethal injection allowed to be painting images depicting violence and crime, and be allowed to sell it online?" Mark said.
The Lestelles said they've also spoken directly to the Warden at Ely State Prison.
"He told me 'He has rights just like you have rights,'" Christl said.
The family said what's most frustrating is a decade later, instead of honoring and remembering Jonathan, they're dealing with this.
"I don't want to deal with this," Mark said. "[Keck] should be put away on a shelf somewhere and not be allowed to harm our family."
William Keck's art is on multiple platforms including Deviant Art and Facebook. The NDOC said they are aware of the situation. They added that prisoners are not allowed to sell art or anything from prison. NDOC said ultimately they cannot control if an inmate sends a photo to someone and they sell it.
