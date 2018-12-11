LAS VEGAS -- On sentencing day, a convicted child abused lunged at prosecutors, after finding out how long he’d be behind bars.
Because of Terhain Woods’ history, security surrounded him at his sentencing. His hands and feet were “You mean to tell me?” Woods can be heard saying before leaping at prosecutors.
“This was a violent outburst,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. “This was an attack. He tried to physically hurt my prosecutors.”
“So how many years is that?” Woods asked the judge. You can’t see Woods in the courtroom video, but you can hear him asking exactly how long is his sentence.
“Eight to 20 plus a one to three," the judge answered. That’s nine to 23 years total for child abuse.
“You hear a woman shrieking, that was Mr. Wood’s mother,” his criminal defense attorney Michael Troiano said. “And then obviously all hell broke loose at that point.”
Wolfson told FOX5, Woods went after his team.
“My prosecutors were a little shook up,” he said. “One of my prosecutors had a chair bang up against him.”
But Troiano said he doesn’t think Woods would have, or even could have, hurt them.
“He just had a freak out and just wanted to cause havoc,” he said.
Woods had been arrested several times, including for murder in 2012. But Troiano said what’s not on paper are Wood’s mental health issues.
“His mother states around the age of five is when she started noticing signs of psychosis,” he said.
A jury found Woods guilty of beating a 13-month-old boy.
“The child is the victim,” Troiano said. “It’s disturbing and sad to see any person, especially a young, helpless child injured by Mr. Woods. But at the same time, we need to make steps to prevent this from ever occurring. I hope that in the future, this case can highlight to society that we really need to look into the mental health aspect of things. We maybe could’ve caught Mr. Woods earlier, before he ever had the chance to be around or harm this child.”
Woods acted out during the days-long trial.
“He continually had outbursts and incidents and while he was in custody, he was placed in maximum security area,” Troiano said.
That’s why a team of corrections officers surrounded Woods at his sentencing.
“And what's not usual is they bound his hands almost in what's like mittens so he's not able to manipulate his fingers,” Troiano said.
But still, Woods was able to lunge at prosecutors.
“We work in a criminal justice system where often times, people are unhappy with the results,” Wolfson said. “I think we should learn from it. It's rare. But it only takes one to wake everybody up and say, ‘Wow.’”
Wolfson doesn’t think Woods will face any more charges for the outburst because his sentence is already a long one.
Troiano is working on an appeal.
