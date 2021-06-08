LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You've heard about it for months; now for the first time, convention-goers got to experience The Las Vegas Loop for the first time. The project was recently completed by Elon Musk's Boring Company.
Conventioneers seemed to enjoy the innovative mode of transportation on the first day of World of Concrete (WOC) 2021.
World of Concrete is the first large-scale tradeshow in Las Vegas since before the pandemic.
"You can see some variants of color, so it’s kind of felt like you were in a rollercoaster," said Amy West, a WOC vendor and Commercial Marketing Manager for Milwaukee-based Briggs & Stratton. "You feel like you're going a lot faster than you really are. We even said like, 'Oh we're speeding,' and he was like, 'We're going 30 miles per hour.'"
She said the Las Vegas Loop was a big conversation topic at the convention.
"People have been coming back that have done it, and telling the other people like, 'Instead of eating out here for lunch, take the loop and go to [a different] hall."
The Tesla Model 3’s and Model X’s are designed to transport 4,400 people per hour. Drivers told us that a steady stream of conventiongoers were using the service throughout the day Tuesday.
"Avoid a lot of traffic!" said Gabe Reed, a conventioneer. "Which is the whole point of this. Especially in very congested Vegas out here. Very smooth, very quiet. Just a nice little quiet ride."
The Las Vegas Loop not only provided a quiet venue for business talks, but also added a layer of safety.
"Because when you sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic here, and ya know, the way cabs cut in and out," said West.
West said it also acted as a much-needed attraction for attendees.
"It was something that we've mentioned to get people excited, and we shared a video that had been sent to us," said West.
The Teslas are manned by drivers currently, but their plans are to incorporate autonomous vehicles in the future.
World of Concrete runs from June 8 to 10.
