LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sheriff’s corporal involved in a shooting death in Wyoming last week has ties to controversy in Las Vegas.
Corporal Derek Colling was fired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shortly after he was accused of police brutality in 2011.
Mitchell Crooks, the valley man who accused Colling of beating him, said he thinks Colling should have never been rehired as an officer anywhere after their 2011 interaction.
“People didn’t get to see the actual violence,” Crooks said. “It was violent, there were times I thought I was going to die at the hands of Derek Colling.”
Colling was placed on administrative leave after the confrontation, but the incident cost Metro $100,000 to settle. Colling was later fired for multiple violations and rehired in his home state of Wyoming.
“It gives me a greater concern that Metro Police recommended him after he was fired by them,” Crooks said.
According to a Wyoming news radio station, the Albany County undersheriff said Colling came highly recommended from supervisors.
“I’m disgusted,” Colling said. “It’s a systematic problem that happens, these officers getting rehired with examples of them not understanding the law and violating the rights and life of other people.”
Last Sunday, Crooks said his concerns became reality when Colling shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. The victim’s family told local news station KGWN that the victim battles with mental health issues, which they believe Colling was aware of because the two went to high school together.
“It’s sad it was a high school friend of his that he knew was mentally not well,” Crooks said. “He was unarmed, anytime someone is unarmed it is a sad story.”
Crooks said he believes Metro shares some responsibility in the Wyoming shooting.
“For recommending him to that department,” he said.
Colling was also investigated and placed on leave in 2009 after the shooting death of a teenager who also suffered from mental health illness. That shooting was deemed justifiable in court.
