LAS VEGAS -- Clark County School District police announced Monday that a contracted social worker was arrested for inappropriate contact with two students.
Anthony Winston, 31, was charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of child abuse sexual misconduct and two counts of open and gross lewdness.
The investigation was initiated at Chaparral High School.
Winston was contracted by CCSD in Oct. 2018 and was terminated Feb. 28.
The district clarified, saying he is a social worker, working to be a licensed school social worker.
Details of the investigation were not yet available. Check back for updates.
