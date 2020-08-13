LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A construction worker was transported to a Las Vegas hospital Thursday morning after a boom lift crashed at Allegiant Stadium.
According to a person who spoke with FOX5, the 150-foot boom crashed with a worker on it.
Mortenson-McCarthy said the worker was completing final touch ups on the exterior of the stadium.
The worker's current condition was not known.
NEW: A boom lift crashed with a worker on it at Allegiant Stadium. That worker was alert and taken to a local hospital.— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) August 13, 2020
📸 provided by a viewer.
Statement provided by @MMcJVLV @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/WOURqtzfix
The company provided the below statement to FOX5 in regards to the incident.
Safety is Mortenson | McCarthy’s top priority on this and every project. We are currently investigating a boom lift incident that occurred this morning, where a construction worker completing final touch ups on the exterior at the new Allegiant Stadium required medical attention. The worker was alert and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. We are currently investigating the cause of this incident.
