LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A construction worker was found dead at a private residence in the south valley on Sunday, police said.
The man killed was working on the construction of a patio at the home, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes.
Officers responded to the home on the 7700 block of Haven Street, near Robindale Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 2 p.m. on July 14, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear which property in the area authorities responded to.
It wasn't yet known how, but Lt. Holmes said the structure collapsed on top of the worker. Other workers moved debris and found his body.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating, police said.
