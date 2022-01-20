LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One construction worker was injured in a bridge collapse at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Eastern Avenue had been closed since last week for a viaduct construction project.
The bridge came down unexpectedly at about 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
One worker was taken to the hospital but was released same day and is expected to make a full recovery.
Hopkins said crews had been taking down portions of the bridge in a controlled way this week.
FYI - For those not familiar, the bridge in photo is being demolished, started on Monday to be replaced by a new bridge. Eastern Ave is closed, freeway traffic is on other new bridge. This is a construction incident, no civilians involved. All is back to normal. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/T2I3oUrror— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 21, 2022
NDOT later provided the following statement:
Just before 4pm today, a partial collapse of planned and ongoing demolition work on the US 95/Eastern Ave. bridge occurred, injuring a contract construction worker who was transported to a local hospital. That portion of the bridge deck and Eastern Ave. had been closed to traffic since Monday morning. US 95/I-515 remains open and safe for motorists.
Our thoughts are with the worker, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Safety is NDOT’s top priority. NDOT is closely monitoring the situation and working with safety officials to determine the cause of the incident. We will continue to keep the public updated.
Las Vegas police said they were assisting with road closures in the area. The highway was briefly shut down but had reopened by 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said OSHA was responding to the investigation.
