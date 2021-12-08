LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new retail complex is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
Construction is underway on Project63, a retail complex at the CityCenter Complex near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
According to Project63's website, the area will be comprised of "rare Las Vegas Strip flagship retail and restaurant opportunities."
Documents submitted to Clark County earlier this year indicate that the four-story shopping center will comprise 228,278 square feet.
The documents specify that the center's fourth level will feature 7,460 square feet of outdoor terrace area that will be used for outside dining and drinking areas.
A representative for Project63 said more information on the project will be announced in the new year.
A livecam has been set up via EarthCam to allow those interested to watch construction of the project: https://63lasvegas.com/earthcam/
