LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews working on the $400 million UnCommons development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley have begun vertical construction on the first phase of the project.
According to Matter Real Estate Group, the milestone brings the first-of-its-kind mixed-use community one step closer to its opening in early 2022.
Located at the corner of Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, once completed, the walkable campus will offer a mix of office spaces, residential units, restaurants and cafes, health and fitness studios. The area will also feature Platform One, Las Vegas’ first neighborhood food hall.
“Taking this exciting project vertical demonstrates the incredible progress that has been made on bringing UnCommons to completion,” said Matter Partner Jim Stuart. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and leadership of Commissioner Naft and the rest of the Clark County team, whose support will help bring this vibrant new epicenter for business to southwest Las Vegas.”
