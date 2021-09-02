LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters battled a large fire at a construction site early Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area of Coja Street and Desert Cassia Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive and West Sunset Road, around 1:48 a.m. for a reported fire.
The fire was large enough that more fire resources were needed, Clark County Fire said. Firefighters used air resources to contain the fire.
Ten homes that were under construction were completely damaged, according to Clark County Fire.
CCFD says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one was injured in the fire. However, damage is estimated at $1 million, according to investigators.
In all, 51 personnel from Clark County Fire Department and one fire investigator with canine from North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.