LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction is officially underway on an affordable housing development for seniors in the east Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release from Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN), crews broke ground Thursday on “The Golden Rule Senior Apartments" on Eastern Avenue.
The organization says that the complex will provide 60 rental units for very low-to-moderate-income seniors.
NHSSN notes in the release that according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metropolitan area has the most severe shortage of homes available for extremely low-income renters with only 16 affordable and available homes for every 100 renter households.
Construction on the complex is expected to be completed by February 2023.
The apartment complex will be located at 820 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas.
“Too many of our seniors are struggling as rents and the cost of living in Las Vegas increase,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy. “I’m very happy that we were able to contribute financially toward the completion of this project, which will house those with little income and provide needed social support for these residents.”
NHSSN provided the below breakdown of funding for the project:
County commissioners allocated $600,000 in Account for Affordable Housing Trust funds (AAHTF) for this project. State of Nevada through the National Housing Trust Funds is providing $828,000 along with the City of Las Vegas providing $1.9 million, Chase Bank with a permanent loan of $675,000 and lastly with the help of Boston Financial, a private investor, who is providing $12.3 million. In addition, NHSSN is providing the land for the project.
