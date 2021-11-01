LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials announced Monday that construction will begin on a new arterial roadway in west Henderson.
According to a news release, the new roadway, called Via Nobila, will provide traffic relief to the rapidly expanding area.
The city says that the 2.75-mile-long road will connect Las Vegas Boulevard to Via Inspirada, adjacent to the HAAS Automation manufacturing facility currently under construction and a future Henderson Police Department substation.
According to the release, Via Nobila will consist of two lanes in each direction, underground water lines, sewer, storm drains, infrastructure for traffic signals, a bridge that will cross over a wash and more.
Once the project is complete, a full traffic signal will be installed and operating at the future intersection of Via Nobila and Via Inspirada, the release notes.
Construction on the more than $38 million roadway project has an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2022, the city says.
