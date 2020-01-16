LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--No UFC fight week compares to fight week with Conor McGregor.
McGregor is returning to the octagon after a 15 month retirement.
At Thursday's UFC 246 media event, McGregor seemed humble ahead of his fight with Cowboy Cerrone on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The fight card for UFC 246 is stacked and the card is more amplified because of McGregor's return, according to other fighters on the card.
