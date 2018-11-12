LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An air traffic controller at McCarran International Airport was heard in recordings slurring her words before going silent on the job.
It caused confusion among pilots. On Monday, the FAA confirmed that controller is no longer employed. The agency didn’t give any more details about what happened that night.
Controller: Landing at possible [inaudible] enter Las Vegas [inaudible].
Controller: Taxi at Bravo, Charlie, Five, Charlie. I'm sorry, Bravo [inaudible].
Pilot: Uh, you're going to have to repeat that again because you wanted us on Charlie.
FOX5 spoke to passengers at McCarran about the incident.
“That’s not anything that you take lightly,” Connie Moyer said.
“I’d like to see people be a little more concerned about those people they're taking care of in the air,” Kevin Koski said.
Pilot: I hate to uh, ask this but, uh, do you have a supervisor?
In the 20 minute audio clip, the controller slurred her words as she tried to give instructions. At one point, she told a pilot to taxi on the wrong runway.
Controller: Delta, what was your cross lane?
Pilot: Oh, we just took of on right and we're out of here. Delta 1355, want us to switch?
Controller: Oh my gosh, yes. Delta 1355.
The controller began coughing and ignored pilots’ questions.
Controller: Sorry, I’m uh, choking a little bit.
Tower: Our ramp controller just advised everybody to call their respective companies to find out what’s going on.
Pilots were forced to communicate with each other to figure out where to go.
Pilot: Is there anybody there that knows what they’re doing?
A medical team responded to the controller. A second controller was on his break and had to rush to the tower to take over.
“I know it's an overworked job, but still people have to know when they're incapable of performing it and step out as opposed to pass out,” Koski said.
Passengers were surprised she was working in the tower alone.
“This was McCarran Airport this happened at and there was one person?” Koski said. “Yeah, that's a problem. They need more people there. A manager should always be able to step in if she can't.”
While they won’t stop flying, passengers said they hope the FAA will investigate and take more steps to ensure safety.
“Usually it takes something like that to change policy,” Shannon Holbrook said.
The FAA said it has modified staffing on its overnight shift and it now requires two people to be in the tower during busy hours.
