LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson for the Valley Health System said their network has been taken offline "due to an IT issue."
Details of what caused the outage or when were not provided, but several viewers contacted FOX5 on Sunday about the issue.
"We implement extensive IT security protocols and are following proper procedures. We are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are using established offline documentation methods. No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised," said Valley Health spokesperson Gretchen Papez.
The Valley Health System includes six hospitals: Centennial Hills, Henderson, Summerlin Hospital, Desert Springs, Spring Valley and Valley hospitals.
