LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new office-industrial complex is coming to the site where Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah visitors used to check in.
The tours ended after Newton's million-dollar home went on sale in August, and demolition of the tours building is underway.
In its place, the Sunset Airport Center II from Harsch Investment Properties is getting ready to break ground on the northwest corner of East Sunset and South Pecos Road, according to signage posted at the site.
If the new complex is anything like the first Sunset Airport Center just north of the site (6345 S. Pecos Rd.), it will offer mixed-use office and warehouse space near McCarran International Airport.
