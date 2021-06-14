Wayne Newton tours office

Tours office for Wayne Newtown's Casa de Shenandoah (Google Maps) 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new office-industrial complex is coming to the site where Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah visitors used to check in.

The tours ended after Newton's million-dollar home went on sale in August, and demolition of the tours building is underway.  

In its place, the Sunset Airport Center II from Harsch Investment Properties is getting ready to break ground on the northwest corner of East Sunset and South Pecos Road, according to signage posted at the site.

Harsch development at former Wayne Newton museum site

sign seen on NW corner of East Sunset Road (FOX5) 

If the new complex is anything like the first Sunset Airport Center just north of the site (6345 S. Pecos Rd.), it will offer mixed-use office and warehouse space near McCarran International Airport. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.