LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Cremations said it is offering a $3,000 reward for the return of three sets of cremated remains stolen on Friday.
The remains were stolen about 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 from an employee at the post office near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
The remains were in the process of being shipped to their loved ones. No suspect information was available.
One of the sets of remains was being shipped to Alabama. A memorial service was held on Saturday in Birmingham for Joel Pugatch, 77, when his daughters said they were notified of the theft.
“Our father passed away in Las Vegas on November 23 and we were hoping to get the remains over the last week or so. We knew they were going to be shipped over the last couple of days, and then to get this phone call, it’s devastating,” daughter Deborah Pugatch told local FOX affiliate WBRC.
Las Vegas authorities could not be reached to confirm the identities of the deceased on Sunday.
"Las Vegas Cremations is shocked and saddened by the criminal act and wants nothing more than to have the cremated remains returned as soon as possible." the company said in a press release.
The company is offering the reward and said anyone with information can remain anonymous. To contact Las Vegas Cremations, call (870) 255-1878 or (702) 462-9950.
