LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Many don't know what to do when there is an active shooter, but one company wants to change that.
CRI Counter Terrorism Training school puts people in "real life situations," where fear is part of the training.
"Take this and bam right in his head," Doron Benbenisty said holding a fire extinguisher.
Benbenisty is the CEO of CRI and he's former special ops in the Israeli Army. CRI typically trains military and law enforcement, but after 1 October, these security experts realized civilians might need this training more, so they introduced an active shooter class for the valley community, Benbenisty said.
Part of the motivation was because in any mass casualty event, it can take police and paramedics minutes to get there, and those minutes are critical for shooting victims. Benbenisty said he believes if civilians had better training, more lives would be saved during these incidents.
"Use your belt, feel her shirt. Is it wet? This is the exit wound," he said demonstrating a tourniquet.
While 1 October happened from an elevated position, CRI says 90 percent of attacks happen on the ground, so they train for the most likely scenarios.
"I don't want people to live in fear," Benbenisty said. "Once you think it can happen to you, you're already 50 percent safer than someone who believes it can't happen to them."
The first scenario taught Thursday was an active shooter who came barging into the restaurant. The class was told nothing more before fake gunfire rang out.
"Here is an active shooter situation where you don't know what to do, and you see those consequences," Benbenisty said.
Moments later, there were two loud gunshots, then a man armed with a long gun came bursting in. The entire class screamed and tried to run away, most people tripped or stumbled, and had this been a real situation, most would not have made it out.
"I hope you realize how fast that happened," Benbenisty said.
He said he wants to change how people react when there is an active shooter. One thing he taught his class is "if you train, you won't have time to think about what you're doing. Your training will kick in."
He said to look for exits and entrances, because that's where the shooter will likely come in. He also said if there is a group of people, get away because that's the most likely place a gunman will fire, to injure the most people.
"When the shooter comes in, this is the blind spot," he said as he walked through the door referencing his right side.
Benbenisty also said running might seem like the best thing to do, but it's not. CRI said if possible, hide behind something that can withstand gunfire. But better yet, because most active shooters aren't trained, do something.
Benbenisty demonstrated how two people can completely surprise a gunman and take his weapon. Both people remained low, and as the gunman walked in, the two came from the sides, one tackled his legs the other went for the weapon.
"I didn't expect that," the gunman in the scenario said. "I did not see that coming," he said getting up off the ground.
CRI also teaches people to use what they have, a pen, a fire extinguisher, or even their teeth.
"Take the phone and take the butt of it like this and 'bam bam bam," Benbenisty said showing how to hit a person in the throat with a phone.
A consultant came to CRI and told the team to charge upwards of $200 per person to take the active shooter training, but Benbenisty declined. He decided to make the price $19.95 because he didn't want anyone to miss out on training that could save their life.
Even though he's a former solider, and he's seen war, Benbenisty still got emotional when he talks about 1 October and what happened that night. He said if one person pays attention to his teachings and learns something, it's worth it. He said he knows Vegas is strong, and he wants to keep it that way. That's why the motto at CRI is #KeepVegasStrong.
CRI does a multitude of classes, including women's defense regularly. They also do free monthly classes for the community. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.
CRI has a five-hour free seminar scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. to share information and protection techniques.
