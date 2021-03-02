LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A deadly crash is the latest incident causing drivers to question an interchange outside the Las Vegas Valley that some call downright dangerous.
The official name of the area is the Garnet Interchange. It's located where the I-15 and U.S. 93 meet about 20 miles northeast of the city.
"I've almost been hit by trucks in the area about three or four times, and I've also talked to coworkers who have had several near misses,” Tracie Wheaton, who commutes to the Apex Industrial Complex, said. “The design needs to be reevaluated."
The Nevada Department of Transportation actually completed a full renovation of the interchange in 2018. The design is called the diverging diamond interchange. There are several interchanges with the same design in the state.
The department said this allows for a more efficient movement of vehicles as opposed to ramps where motorists need to slowdown and speed-up to make a freeway-to-freeway connection.
However, commuters like Wheaton said it can be complicated to navigate for the large number of tourists and constant stream of trucks that stop at the gas station next to the interchange.
"They're very unfamiliar with what the exit is and how it functions. Often they skip the stops and blow through the yield signs," Wheaton said.
One of Wheaton’s colleagues has emailed NDOT about their concerns many times. The department did add some flashing lights at the intersections, but the commuters said it’s still hard to see at night. They would like to see more stop signs instead of yield signs and possibly even a traffic light. An NDOT spokesperson said that would not be effective at this location.
“The traffic at this interchange is light enough where putting in a signalized light doesn't make sense,” Tony Illia said.
The department said their studies show this model is safer and keeps a better flow of traffic. Illia said the fatal crash at the interchange Monday night was the first since the redesign in 2018. A cause for the crash Monday night has not been released. FOX5 found in the last year, there was at least one other crash where a driver suffered critical injuries according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
"When I get off the freeway there, I never ever assume my vehicle is seen," Wheaton said.
Since FOX5 reached out NDOT, the department spokesperson said they will preform a traffic review of the area. There are no immediate plans for changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.