LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 3,400 federal workers in Nevada are not getting paychecks because of the government shutdown and nearly 1,100 of them work for the TSA.
On Wednesday, hundreds of TSA workers from McCarran International Airport lined up to collect food donations provided by Three Square Food Bank.
“There's no predictability to what's going to happen to when it's going to end and so you have people who no fault of their own are not receiving paychecks and so they're trying to make ends meet we are here to be able to provide some assistance and food relief,” Michelle Beck, chief development officer for Three Square said.
Three Square helps families who've fallen on tough times, and right now many of those in need of assistance are federal government workers who have no idea when they'll get paid.
“These are every day working people who have most likely never had to access benefits or food assistance so it's just providing them with a few things so they can get through a couple of days,” Beck said.
So far Three Square has delivered more than 400 bags of food and toiletry items to TSA workers.
“This really is unexpected and unfortunately we don't know when the end is in sight we hope that there will be some relief if not we are here to help those people,” Beck said.
A spokesperson for the airport told FOX5 several airlines have expressed their gratitude to workers impacted by the shutdown by catering meals. Now local restaurants are also stepping up to help.
“In difficult times in Vegas the community must come together and give back and that’s what we always do,” Gino Ferraro, owner of Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar said.
Ferraro was planning to deliver pizza and pasta to TSA workers on Thursday. He also said he will let them dine at his restaurant for half-off during the shutdown.
“They provide a great service for our industry our tourism industry so we must come together and do that for them and I'm honored to do that for them,” Ferraro said.
Three Square plans to deliver hundreds of bags of donations again on Friday.
If you want to help, or if you need assistance visit threesquare.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.