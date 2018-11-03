NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 19-year-old suspect accused of killing an 11-year-old girl has died, police said. His identity has not been released yet.
But North Las Vegas Police believe he targeted the wrong house when he shot and killed 11-year-old Angelina Erives.
A neighbor saw what was happening and shot the suspect, critically wounding him. Police have interviewed that neighbor and said, so far, he will not be charged.
On Saturday night, hundreds filled the street to remember Angie. Both of her parents admitted they asked God why He took her so soon.
But her dad said he knows his daughter’s heart was too good for this world.
Her family said Angie was just sitting at the kitchen table with her mom and two sisters when bullets flew through their window.
Her cousin Miguel Nunez lives right down the road.
“They heard the gunshots, they rushed out of here,” he said.
Nunez said he still can’t believe what happened.
“We were just praying for a miracle from God. We didn’t know what happened,” he said.
Just 11 years old, Nunez said Angie loved school and her family.
“She loved Cheetos, Hot Cheetos,” he said. “And she was just the sweetest girl.”
Her cousin said they will always remember her smile and innocence.
“Bible says to answer to the Kingdom of Heaven, you have to be like a child,” Nunez said. “And I think Angie is that perfect example. I know she’s in heaven.”
The family is leaning on their faith and the community to get them through this.
“They pretty much blocked off the street and it just shows you that there’s love out here in the midst of evil things happening,” Nunez said.
It’s that faith that helps them forgive.
“We don’t want to retaliate,” he said. “We don’t want to do to them what they did to us. What’s best for our family to forgive. And to just take this moment to grow together, love each other more.”
The family said at first it was hard to see the window riddled with bullet holes. And they considered moving, but now say they will not leave the place Angie called home.
“We’re not going to let this act stop us or scare us from being a community, from being a home,” Nunez said. “This is our community.”
The family said their message to the community is to love your family because tomorrow is never guaranteed.
To help the family, click here: https://bit.ly/2zpQ9v7
