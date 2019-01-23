LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Good Samaritans across the valley are doing their part to help federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.
The government shutdown has entered its fifth week and local organizations, businesses, Clark County and neighboring Nevada cities are lending a hand to help.
Pop-up pantry
Clark County workers are collecting donations as part of their Pop-Up Pantry. They’re gathering household items and toiletries through Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.
Donation boxes are available at the following locations at the Clark County Government Center: Election Department, Family Services, Air Quality Development Services, Aviation, Social Services, Public Guardian & Administrator, IT Ops Center, Automotive, Coroner’s Office.
Locations are also at the Public Defender and District Attorney’s Offices.
Free bus rides
RTC is offering free bus rides along its 39 routes around the valley to federal employees with ID.
Deferred water & sewage payments
Both North Las Vegas and the city of Henderson are offering deferred payments on water bills and sewage payments. The offer can push off the payments for up to three months. Federal workers interested in this service need to contact the city’s utility department.
Free day at Sunset Park
Federal employees and their families are invited to a day of food, fun and community at the Aspen Picnic Ground in Sunset Park. It’s a free event put on by a local good Samaritan, Forest Williams. County Commissioner James B. Gibson pledged his support as a co-sponsor after hearing about the event, as did local caterer, Lisa Marie’s Kitchen, who will be assisting with cooking and staffing support.
The event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
