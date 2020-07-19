LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A GoFundMe recently set up for a a military veteran and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer battling cancer has raised tens of thousands of dollars.
Crystal Sanchez has been battling lung cancer since 2018 and her condition has gotten worse in recent months.
Her fiancé and fellow officers have rallied to raise money for Sanchez and her 6-year-old daughter so that she can “have the future she deserves – even if mom isn’t around.”
To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.
Crystal Sanchez from Roost Digital Media on Vimeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.