NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas grandmother said that it’s been over three months since she’s been able to see or hold her granddaughter.
Carla Richardson's granddaughter, Zaela Walker, was last seen with her parents in August, and on Tuesday Zaela’s dad was in jail for kidnapping, but there is still no sign of the toddler.
North Las Vegas Police said they were working to locate the child and reunite her with her mother and grandmother.
“There’s a mom right now at home and a grandmother, who don’t know where their daughter is,” Eric Leavitt, spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police, said.
Zaela was last seen in August with her parents, Lakeia Walker and Rickey Beasley. Her grandmother tried to report her missing, but back then investigators didn’t believe she was in danger.
Things changed when Walker and Beasley were taken into custody in Texas, then spotted over the weekend in North Las Vegas.
“What led up to the kidnapping charge was new information,” said Leavitt. “I said no particulars will be given on that.”
Police on Tuesday couldn't say too much about the investigation, because it’s still an active case.
But Zaela is still missing — it’s been more than three months and because she wasn’t abducted or thought to be in danger, police said they couldn’t issue an Amber Alert.
Now community members have decided to send out an alert of their own.
“All that’s happening is getting the community more involved, more eyes more ears everywhere.”
The hashtag #FindZaelaWalker is being used on Facebook, as well as missing persons flyers made by community members -- and despite the long timeline, police are optimistic.
“Still hopeful,” said Leavitt. “It’s not a recovery at this point, they’re still getting lead after lead. If they’re hopeful, that means there’s hope.”
North Las Vegas Police have dedicated four investigators who have been working around the clock on Zaela’s case.
