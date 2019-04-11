LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Thursday, Clark County School District held a public forum to figure out future protocol to handle school threats.
Parents, teachers, and community leaders voiced what they wanted to see done following a rise in racial threats at schools.
The tone changed when new CCSD trustee Danielle Ford commented, "the other one is the safety of colored students, in general ... These are two different conversations." She later apologized for her remark, adding "I am so sorry for saying that."
Several community members stormed out of the meeting after Ford's comments.
"Ma'am please do not make me have security escort you out," Ford said to one woman.
"You don't have to, because I'm leaving because stuff like that is what's going to get our children hurt in the school district," the community member replied.
Many parents of students who were assaulted or threatened spoke Thursday night and demanded answers. They called for more accountability in the school district.
Teachers said they needed more diversity training to keep conversations about race open.
"What I want is for the diversity training that you already have in place to trickle down to the teachers so we can know what to talk about, so we can have those open conversations and students can feel like race is something you can talk about," a teacher said.
Speakers also complained that incidents were not being properly reported by school officials, but parents made it clear what they want to see in the future: more accountability and more communication from the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.