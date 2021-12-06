LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Community leaders have come together to form the Vegas Justice League, a group that offers support, funding and scientific resources to help the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department solve previously “unsolvable” crimes.
Current members includes Justin Woo, the founder of Vegas Helps, Craig Tann, owner of Huntington & Ellis real estate agency, Lydia Ansel, a DJ and electric violinist and Greg Woods, the president of Cirrus Aviation.
Each member provides a monetary contribution, which funds for cold cases selected by LVMPD investigators.
The Vegas Justice League partners with Othram Inc, a forensic sequencing laboratory, to offer the latest advancements in DNA testing.
The group is involved in several cold cases and helped police solve the 32-year-old murder of Stephanie Isaacson and the 42-year-old murder of Kim Bryant.
“With the success of solving Stephanie Isaacson’s cold case and seeing the closure it brought to her family, I wanted to give other families that opportunity, and the idea of the Vegas Justice League formed from there," Woo said. "It’s an honor to come together with a few great Vegas leaders to be able to support Las Vegas Metro Police and Othram helping families affected by unsolved crimes. It is my sincere hope that others in the community will join me and contribute to the Vegas Justice League’s cause.”
If you’re interested in being part of the league or want to make a monetary donation that directly funds solving local cold cases, visit vegasjusticeleague.com.
