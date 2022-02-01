LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There will be a community vigil and caravan held Saturday afternoon to honor the victims in the North Las Vegas crash that left nine people dead.
The caravan will drive down Cheyenne Avenue to support the victims and promote traffic safety.
"How can we honor these people? We can honor them by slowing down," North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron said.
Barron represents Ward 1, where the family of seven that lost their lives lived. He and several other Latino leaders in the community organized the vigil and caravan.
"We'll drive literally on the same street this tragedy happened and around the same time,” Barron said. “We're going to bring awareness, and we're going to ask people to do the one thing that would prevent the majority of these accidents, and that's to slow down."
Pastor Marco Gamboa has been in contact with the surviving family, including the mother of the children that died.
"You don't have words to tell them. You don’t have anything to fill the empty,” the pastor at El Shaddai Christian Center said. “The best for us is to support the family, to pray for the family and to take all the weight off like the funeral service.”
The family will take part in the caravan Saturday, too.
"Give a chance for the community to understand why this is such an impactful thing. These are not just statistics. These were people right here in our community," Barron said.
The vigil and caravan Saturday will meet at the Cheyenne Sports Complex at around 4 p.m.
Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue, there will be a different vigil to honor the victims of the crash.
