LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Community members gathered to remember 12-year-old Jonny Smith, who was hit and killed by a driver on Monday.
They weren’t there to talk about crosswalks or traffic lights. They were there to talk about Jonny.
“To those who are fortunate enough to know him and to share his spirits know Jonny as a silly one. Jonny was a clown. Jonny to me, was a knucklehead,” said family friend Mike Mahayosnand.
“As I went around from class to class and heard about Jonny, just the very first - no matter what class it was - the very first thing they said, he was funny,” said the Faiss Middle School principal.
From the classroom, to the neighborhood, Jonny was loved.
“Funny, joyful. He just liked to joke around,” said Jonny’s neighbor Bobby.
“He was witty and just liked to have a lot of fun in anything he did,” said Jonny’s karate instructor.
In just 12 years, Jonny Smith made a big impact.
“He was so goofy, nice fun person to be around,” said classmate Arianna.
As the sun set Wednesday night, hundreds of friends came together at Faiss Park. Across the street, Smith was hit by a car and killed on March 25.
In a time of darkness, they spread light with candles candles and cell phones.
“He was nothing short of a gentle breeze. So I know these gusts of winds is him blowing out these candles because had he been here, he’d be blowing each and everyone out,” said Mahayosnand.
It was breezy all night.
Mahayosnand continued, “It’s his breath that’s pushing these trees, that’s guiding my words, that’s sharing everyone’s love here tonight.”
Endless tears and kind words made it clear there was so much love for Jonny.
“All the little boys when you stub your toe that’s him. When you sit on a tac, a paper cut, think of Jonny ... joke everyday share that pass it on.
Just like Jonny would.
The GoFundMe page for Jonny’s funeral raised almost $15,000 in one day. To donate, click here.
