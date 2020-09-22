LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A concept called community fridges are popping up in downtown Las Vegas in an effort to feed struggling residents.
The refrigerators are placed on sidewalks and are stocked with food and drinks. Volunteers help with the cleaning, and community members either leave food or pick up needed groceries.
One of the refrigerators is on Main Street outside United Movement Organized Kindness. Other residents have started a different community refrigerator on Sweeney Avenue in the Huntridge Avenue.
Organizers said they always need a donated refrigerator, space to place it, donated electricity, volunteers to clean and community members to donate goods.
To contact United Movement Organized Kindness, click here, or email lvtownfridge@gmail.com or find them on Instagram.
